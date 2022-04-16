Those who invested in Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) a year ago are up 15%

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP), which saw its share price increase 15% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 11% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Ceres Global Ag saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. To us, inflection points like this are the best time to take a close look at a stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Ceres Global Ag shareholders are up 15% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.3% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ceres Global Ag is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

