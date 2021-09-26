Those who invested in Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) a year ago are up 156%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 156%. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 86% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Coastal Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 61%. The share price gain of 156% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Coastal Financial has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Coastal Financial shareholders have gained 156% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 23% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coastal Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Coastal Financial , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

