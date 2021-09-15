Those who invested in Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) three years ago are up 25%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shareholders have seen the share price rise 25% over three years, well in excess of the market return (5.3%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Corero Network Security made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Corero Network Security's revenue trended up 28% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 8% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Corero Network Security on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Corero Network Security shareholders are up 21% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 3% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Corero Network Security is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

