Those who invested in CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) five years ago are up 154%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 138% in five years. It's also up 11% in about a month. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 7.1% in the last thirty days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, CSX achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that CSX has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for CSX the TSR over the last 5 years was 154%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CSX shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 21% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CSX better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CSX you should know about.

