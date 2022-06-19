Those who invested in Duxton Farms (ASX:DBF) three years ago are up 57%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Duxton Farms Ltd (ASX:DBF), which is up 51%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 2.2% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 32% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for Duxton Farms

Given that Duxton Farms didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Duxton Farms' revenue trended up 7.4% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 15%, per year over 3 years. The real question is when the business will generate profits, and how quickly they will grow. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Duxton Farms' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Duxton Farms the TSR over the last 3 years was 57%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Duxton Farms' total shareholder return last year was 32%. That includes the value of the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 16% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Duxton Farms on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Duxton Farms (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Duxton Farms may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German Wage Round for 3.8 Million May Fuel Inflation, Lobby Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowGermany’s upcoming collective-bargaining round for 3.8 million w

  • We Think Smartpay Holdings (NZSE:SPY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • UK institute pushes ethical code after corporate scandals

    Britain's company directors should sign up to a code of conduct to improve behaviour in boardrooms after high-profile corporate collapses, such as builder Carillion and retailer BHS, an industry body proposed on Sunday. The Institute of Directors, which has about 20,000 members, proposed a voluntary nine-point code covering ethics, diversity, competence and lawfulness. The plan would supplement the existing corporate governance code administered by regulator, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), and general legal duties under UK company law.

  • Opinion: Father's Day call to help stop the sexual assault of our nation’s children

    Any response to sexual assault not centered in love and accountability for your child perpetuates the violence that was inflicted in the first place.

  • Transcript: Brian Deese on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Brian Deese, White House director of the National Economic Council, that aired Sunday, June 19, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Bitcoin recovers, climbs 7.6% to pass $20,400

    Bitcoin on Sunday rose around 7.6% to $20,404 from its previous close, signaling a recovery from a sharp drop on Saturday. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now up 16.7% from this year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18, when it tumbled on investor worries about growing troubles in the crypto industry and amid a general pull-back from riskier assets. Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, on Sunday said the rise in Bitcoin was likely the result of retail investors buying up the digital currency over the weekend, when few professional traders are working.

  • 3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    Market crashes are inevitable. If you're prepared for them, they're a lot easier to get through.

  • Canada is the coldest in years so far in 2022 thanks to a stubborn La Niña

    While some regions of the world have been baking under extreme heat, Canada has been relatively cool so far in 2022, although that's not likely to last.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Leftist Petro Claims Victory in Colombia’s Presidency Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Gustavo Petro took the lead in Colombia’s presidential election with the majority of votes tallied, putting him within reach of enacting a radical overhaul of the nation’s pro-business economic model.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Cl

  • Mykolaiv hit by 5 Russian Calibre missiles Pivden [South] Operational Command

    Olha Hlushchenko - Sunday, 19 June 2022, 03:30 Over the course of 18 June, Russian forces launched two attacks on Mykolaiv: during the day, Russia deployed X-55 missiles and in the evening - Calibre missiles.

  • Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck

    There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...

  • Ratings: NBA Championship Game Draws 14 Mil, Legacies Flat With Finale

    In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the sixth and what would be the clinching game of the NBA Finals averaged just shy of 14 million total viewers on Thursday night. That is up from both the deciding NBA Finals matchups of 2021 (when Bucks over Suns drew 12.5 mil) and 2020 (when the […]

  • Josh Jacobs likely to see diminished role in contract year with Raiders

    In an important year that will impact his journey through free agency, Josh Jacobs is going to see a smaller role in the Raiders offense.

  • Myrtle Beach’s Juneteenth event sparks conversations about inclusion, holiday purpose

    Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day,” commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas found out they were free.

  • Would Another Round of Stimulus Checks Help Americans Cope With Inflation?

    After a booming recovery in 2021 as America emerged from the lockdowns of the pandemic, the economy in 2022 is at a crossroads. Massive stimulus packages passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021 helped...

  • Recession isn't 'inevitable' but inflation remains 'unacceptably high': Janet Yellen

    A recession is not "at all inevitable" as the Federal Reserve takes increasingly aggressive action to address sharply rising inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. "I expect the economy to slow," Yellen told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "Clearly, inflation is unacceptably high," Yellen continued.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 337 Shares in This Dividend Stock

    With a giant portfolio of properties to support its generous dividend, this reliable REIT pays you each month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.