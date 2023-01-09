Those who invested in Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) a year ago are up 118%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 116%. It's also good to see the share price up 46% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We'll need to follow Econframe Berhad for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Econframe Berhad was able to grow EPS by 113% in the last twelve months. The similarity between the EPS growth and the 116% share price gain really stands out. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Econframe Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Econframe Berhad's TSR of 118% over the last 1 year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Econframe Berhad shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 118% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 46% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Econframe Berhad (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

