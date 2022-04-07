Those who invested in Element 25 (ASX:E25) five years ago are up 621%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The last three months have been tough on Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 37%. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 621% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 58% decline over the last twelve months. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Element 25

Element 25 wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Element 25 saw its revenue grow at 95% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 48% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Element 25, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, Element 25 shareholders lost 58%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 48%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Element 25 (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Developer Event to Be Online-Only for Third Year in a Row

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually for the third year in a row, a sign that major tech events are still a ways off from returning to pre-pandemic norms. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanc

  • A Sheboygan Falls mother told police she killed her son to protect him. She has been charged with homicide.

    A candlelight vigil will be held on Sunday in memory of Oliver Hitchcock, an 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy killed by strangulation last week.

  • How Ukraine has defended itself against cyberattacks – lessons for the US

    As missiles rain down on Ukraine's telecommunications infrastructure, including Kyiv's TV tower, hackers have been attacking in cyberspace. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty ImagesIn 2014, as Russia launched a proxy war in Eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea, and in the years that followed, Russian hackers hammered Ukraine. The cyberattacks went so far as to knock out the power grid in parts of the country in 2015. Russian hackers stepped up their efforts against Ukraine in the run-up to the 2022 inv

  • Lawyer charged in Durham case asks to block dossier evidence

    A lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation is asking a judge to block from his upcoming trial evidence or testimony related to a dossier of uncorroborated allegations compiled by an-ex British spy. Attorneys for Michael Sussmann said prosecutors on special counsel John Durham’s team told them last month that they plan to introduce testimony related to the so-called “Steele dossier," a collection of Democratic-funded research assembled by former British operative Christopher Steele that purported to link Donald Trump to Russia.

  • Wisconsin mom with Russian heritage strangled son while ‘amped up’ over Ukraine war, officials say

    Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock is charged with strangling her 8-year-old son, authorities say. She has Russian ties and was upset over war in Ukraine.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • I Wouldn't Go 'All In' on Tilray, But Here's How I'd Trade It

    Tuesday morning, after the stock spiked in late March and then suffered five consecutive "down" days, Tilray Brands released the firm's fiscal third quarter financial results. Tilray posted GAAP EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $151.87M. A year ago, Tilray posted a GAAP EPS loss of $1.03 per share.