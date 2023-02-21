Those who invested in Element 25 (ASX:E25) three years ago are up 359%

While Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 359% in that time. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Element 25 made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Element 25 saw its revenue grow at 144% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 66% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Element 25 have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

A Different Perspective

Element 25 shareholders are down 34% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 27%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Element 25 (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

