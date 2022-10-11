Those who invested in EMVision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) three years ago are up 80%

While EMVision Medical Devices Ltd (ASX:EMV) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 80% during that period.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that EMVision Medical Devices didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years EMVision Medical Devices has grown its revenue at 37% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 22% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at EMVision Medical Devices. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for EMVision Medical Devices shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 50%. The market shed around 3.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 22% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EMVision Medical Devices better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with EMVision Medical Devices (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

