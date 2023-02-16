Those who invested in Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) three years ago are up 437%

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. For example, the Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) share price is up a whopping 437% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. In more good news, the share price has risen 11% in thirty days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Energy Fuels didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Energy Fuels has grown its revenue at 32% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 75% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Energy Fuels have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Energy Fuels will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Energy Fuels has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 38% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

