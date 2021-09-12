Those who invested in Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) a year ago are up 59%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) share price is up 59% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 35% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 28% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Enzo Biochem only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Enzo Biochem grew its revenue by 45% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 59% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Enzo Biochem has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 59% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Enzo Biochem has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

