Those who invested in essensys (LON:ESYS) a year ago are up 103%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the essensys plc (LON:ESYS) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 103%. We'll need to follow essensys for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

essensys wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year essensys saw its revenue shrink by 3.4%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 103%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling essensys stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

essensys boasts a total shareholder return of 103% for the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 9.4%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - essensys has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

