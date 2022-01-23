Those who invested in Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) a year ago are up 16%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) share price is up 13% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 7.8% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Fonix Mobile for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Fonix Mobile actually shrank its EPS by 1.2%.

The mild decline in EPS may be a result of the fact that the company is more focused on other aspects of the business, right now. It makes sense to check some of the other fundamental data for an explanation of the share price rise.

However the year on year revenue growth of 19% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Fonix Mobile's TSR for the last 1 year was 16%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fonix Mobile shareholders have gained 16% over the last year, including dividends. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 7.4% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fonix Mobile better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fonix Mobile that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

