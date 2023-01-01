Those who invested in Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) a year ago are up 36%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) share price is up 31% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 10% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Fonix Mobile was able to grow EPS by 32% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 31%). That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Fonix Mobile's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Fonix Mobile's TSR for the last 1 year was 36%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Fonix Mobile boasts a total shareholder return of 36% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 31% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fonix Mobile better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Fonix Mobile you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

