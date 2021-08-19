Those who invested in Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) five years ago are up 230%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) share price has soared 192% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 18% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Goodman Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Goodman Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Goodman Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 230%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Goodman Group shareholders gained a total return of 25% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 27% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Goodman Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Goodman Group .

