Those who invested in GP Industries (SGX:G20) five years ago are up 3.8%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more -- or less -- than that. The GP Industries Limited (SGX:G20) stock price is down 13% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 3.8% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 1.0%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, GP Industries actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 16% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Generally speaking we'd expect to see stronger share price increases on the back of sustained EPS growth, but other metrics may hold a clue to why the share price performance is relatively modest.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It's not immediately clear to us why the stock price is down but further research might provide some answers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, GP Industries' TSR for the last 5 years was 3.8%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that GP Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GP Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that GP Industries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

