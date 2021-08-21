Those who invested in GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) a year ago are up 80%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) share price is up 80% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 60% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year GreenSky grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 48%. The share price gain of 80% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on GreenSky's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, GreenSky's total shareholder return last year was 80%. That certainly beats the loss of about 17% per year over three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GreenSky better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for GreenSky that you should be aware of before investing here.

