Those who invested in Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) five years ago are up 226%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 226% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Harmonic moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Harmonic has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 27% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Harmonic better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Harmonic that you should be aware of.

