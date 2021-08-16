Those who invested in Hays (LON:HAS) a year ago are up 24%

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is Hays plc (LON:HAS), which saw its share price increase 24% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 22% (not including dividends). On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 24% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Hays saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

Unfortunately Hays' fell 9.1% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Hays' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 24%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 7% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Before spending more time on Hays it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

