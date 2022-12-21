Those who invested in Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) three years ago are up 24%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW), which is up 18%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 9.6% (not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Helios Underwriting made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Helios Underwriting has grown its revenue at 28% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 6% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Helios Underwriting on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Helios Underwriting, it has a TSR of 24% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Helios Underwriting returned a loss of 2.7% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 5.7%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 4% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Helios Underwriting better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Helios Underwriting has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

