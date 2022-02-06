Those who invested in HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) a year ago are up 36%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) share price is 34% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 4.4% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! HireQuest hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

HireQuest was able to grow EPS by 39% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 34%). So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on HireQuest's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that HireQuest shareholders have gained 36% over the last year, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 9.4% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with HireQuest .

