Those who invested in Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) five years ago are up 185%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) stock is up an impressive 158% over the last five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.0% higher than it was a week ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for Howden Joinery Group

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Howden Joinery Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.0% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Howden Joinery Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Howden Joinery Group, it has a TSR of 185% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Howden Joinery Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 23% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Howden Joinery Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    Trouble may be brewing on Wall Street, but that's actually great news for opportunistic long-term investors.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • Got $250,000? These Game-Changing Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030

    Despite undergoing 38 double-digit percentage corrections or crashes since 1950, the broad-based S&P 500 has eventually erased each and every one of these downturns with a bull-market rally. The past couple of months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Shares of the company were shellacked after reporting a surprise sequential quarterly dip in monthly active users (MAU) in the June-ended quarter, and they've been whipsawed in October after rumors swirled that PayPal may have had interest in purchasing Pinterest.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Kinder Morgan's Capital Discipline Illustrates Why It's a Great Dividend Stock

    Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is spending a lot less money than it used to. The company reported Q3 2021 earnings on Oct. 20, and signaled that it plans to keep a tight lid on spending. Here's why its strategy is great news for investors interested in collecting and counting on Kinder Morgan's 6% dividend yield.

  • 4 Supercharged Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Arguably leading that charge of late is meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Since debuting on Aug. 1, 2020, Shiba Inu has seen its SHIB tokens rally by (drum roll) nearly 8,300,000%, based on a price of $0.00004231 per token, as of Oct. 25. This rally has pushed Shiba Inu to the No. 12 spot in market value among more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) spun off its downstream refining assets so it could focus solely on drilling for oil and natural gas. This integrated energy giant has a business that spans from the often-volatile upstream (drilling) segment through the stable midstream (pipelines) area and into the downstream (refining) space, which tends to benefit from lower oil prices.

  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.58

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:MPC ) will pay a dividend of US$0.58 on the 10th of December. Including this...

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.