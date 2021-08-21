Those who invested in IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) a year ago are up 16%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 18% over the month. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. But to be blunt its return of 16% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 33%).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because IBEX made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

IBEX grew its revenue by 11% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 16%. It might be worth thinking about how long it will take the company to turn a profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

IBEX shareholders have gained 16% for the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 33%. The stock trailed the market by 20% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

