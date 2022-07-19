Those who invested in Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) five years ago are up 35%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) share price is up 35% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 17% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Innovations managed to grow its earnings per share at 2.8% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 6% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Innovations' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 17% received by Innovations shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -16%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Innovations has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

We will like Innovations better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

