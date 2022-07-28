Those who invested in InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) five years ago are up 79%

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 79%, which is better than the market return of 75%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

We don't think that InterGroup's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years InterGroup saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. Even though revenue hasn't increased, the stock actually gained 12%, per year, during the same period. To us that suggests that there probably isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that InterGroup shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.7% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 12% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InterGroup better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that InterGroup is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

