Those who invested in InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) five years ago are up 79%

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 79%, which is better than the market return of 75%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for InterGroup

We don't think that InterGroup's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years InterGroup saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. Even though revenue hasn't increased, the stock actually gained 12%, per year, during the same period. To us that suggests that there probably isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling InterGroup stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that InterGroup shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.7% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 12% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InterGroup better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that InterGroup is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

