Those who invested in IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) five years ago are up 354%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) share price has soared 354% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 14% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

IQGeo Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years IQGeo Group saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 35% per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that IQGeo Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 35% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for IQGeo Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

