Those who invested in IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) five years ago are up 94%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 94% in that time. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 22% drop, in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, IQVIA Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 72% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of IQVIA Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that IQVIA Holdings shareholders are down 22% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IQVIA Holdings you should know about.

