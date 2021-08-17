Those who invested in Janison Education Group (ASX:JAN) a year ago are up 115%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) share price has soared 115% return in just a single year. We note the stock price is up 1.8% in the last seven days. Also impressive, the stock is up 107% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Janison Education Group

Because Janison Education Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Janison Education Group grew its revenue by 10% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 115%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Janison Education Group shareholders have gained 115% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 28%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Janison Education Group on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Janison Education Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.