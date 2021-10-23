Those who invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) five years ago are up 28%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 28%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 135%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Jazz Pharmaceuticals actually saw its EPS drop 36% per year.

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. The falling EPS doesn't correlate with the climbing share price, so it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 12% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Jazz Pharmaceuticals is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Jazz Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 3.6% for the year, but the market itself is up 32%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Jazz Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

