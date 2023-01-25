Those who invested in Keppel (SGX:BN4) a year ago are up 45%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) share price is up 37% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.1% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 9.1% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Keppel was able to grow EPS by 199% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 37% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Keppel, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.52.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Keppel's TSR for the last 1 year was 45%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Keppel has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 45% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Keppel better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Keppel is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

