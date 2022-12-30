Those who invested in Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) five years ago are up 229%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) stock is up an impressive 229% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 44% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Kraken Robotics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Kraken Robotics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 42% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 27% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Kraken Robotics seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kraken Robotics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 27% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kraken Robotics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kraken Robotics that you should be aware of before investing here.

