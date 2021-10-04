Those who invested in Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) a year ago are up 55%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 55%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Li Auto isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Li Auto's revenue grew by 355%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 55% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Li Auto in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Li Auto is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Li Auto in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Li Auto shareholders have gained 55% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 20% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Li Auto you should know about.

