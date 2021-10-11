Those who invested in Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) five years ago are up 567%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) share price has soared 528% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 36% gain in the last three months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Macquarie Telecom Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 18% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 44% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 128.15.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Macquarie Telecom Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Macquarie Telecom Group shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 567%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Macquarie Telecom Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 46% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Macquarie Telecom Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

