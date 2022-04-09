Those who invested in Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) five years ago are up 429%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) shares for the last five years, while they gained 408%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Macquarie Telecom Group actually saw its EPS drop 1.2% per year.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

On the other hand, Macquarie Telecom Group's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 6.5% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Macquarie Telecom Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Macquarie Telecom Group shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 429%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Macquarie Telecom Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. However, that falls short of the 40% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Macquarie Telecom Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

