Those who invested in Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) three years ago are up 298%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) share price has soared 298% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Then again, the 9.1% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Mandalay Resources moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Mandalay Resources has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Mandalay Resources shareholders gained a total return of 6.7% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 6% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mandalay Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Mandalay Resources .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

