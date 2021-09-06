Those who invested in MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) five years ago are up 225%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 225% in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, MasTec moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the MasTec share price is up 126% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 7.6% per year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 31% over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that MasTec has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MasTec has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 104% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 27% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MasTec better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MasTec .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

