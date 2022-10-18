Those who invested in Microequities Asset Management Group (ASX:MAM) three years ago are up 112%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 69% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Microequities Asset Management Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 77% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.65.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Microequities Asset Management Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Microequities Asset Management Group's TSR for the last 3 years was 112%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Microequities Asset Management Group shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 4.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 29% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Microequities Asset Management Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Microequities Asset Management Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

