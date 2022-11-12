Those who invested in Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO) three years ago are up 244%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO) share price has soared 244% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Mieco Chipboard Berhad became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mieco Chipboard Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 46% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.9% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mieco Chipboard Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Mieco Chipboard Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

