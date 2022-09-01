Those who invested in Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) five years ago are up 674%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 674% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Mincor Resources isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Mincor Resources saw its revenue grow at 9.7% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. However, the share price gain of 51% during the period is considerably stronger. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mincor Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 51% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mincor Resources that you should be aware of before investing here.

