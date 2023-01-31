Those who invested in MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) a year ago are up 56%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) share price is up 53% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! MINISO Group Holding hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year MINISO Group Holding grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 61%. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 53%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on MINISO Group Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, MINISO Group Holding's TSR for the last 1 year was 56%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MINISO Group Holding shareholders have gained 56% over the last year, including dividends. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 160% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MINISO Group Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MINISO Group Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

