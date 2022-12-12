Those who invested in MoneyMax Financial Services (Catalist:5WJ) three years ago are up 87%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the MoneyMax Financial Services Ltd. (Catalist:5WJ) share price is up 64% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 13% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 8.8% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

MoneyMax Financial Services was able to grow its EPS at 78% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 18% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 3.66 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, MoneyMax Financial Services' TSR for the last 3 years was 87%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MoneyMax Financial Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.8% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MoneyMax Financial Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that MoneyMax Financial Services is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

