Those who invested in Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) five years ago are up 91%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) shareholders have enjoyed a 91% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 12%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Nanosonics achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 132% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 228.28.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Nanosonics shareholders gained a total return of 12% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 14% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. If you would like to research Nanosonics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

