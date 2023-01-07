Those who invested in Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) a year ago are up 19%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) share price is 14% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 5.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 4.9% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad was able to grow EPS by 105% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 14% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.73.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

