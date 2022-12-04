Those who invested in Novabase S.G.P.S (FRA:NVQ) three years ago are up 59%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. (FRA:NVQ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 45%: better than the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Novabase S.G.P.S was able to grow its EPS at 110% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 13% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Novabase S.G.P.S has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Novabase S.G.P.S stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Novabase S.G.P.S' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Novabase S.G.P.S' TSR of 59% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Novabase S.G.P.S shareholders are down 12% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -12%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 15% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. Before forming an opinion on Novabase S.G.P.S you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

