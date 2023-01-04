Those who invested in Olin (NYSE:OLN) three years ago are up 243%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) share price has flown 214% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Olin was able to grow its EPS at 144% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 46% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.99.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Olin has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Olin's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Olin's TSR for the last 3 years was 243%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Olin has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 0.8% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 10% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Olin (including 1 which is concerning) .

