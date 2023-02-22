Those who invested in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) three years ago are up 91%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH), which is up 91%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 26% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 17%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Option Care Health moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Option Care Health has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Option Care Health's total shareholder return last year was 17%. But the three year TSR of 24% per year is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important.

