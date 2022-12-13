Those who invested in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) three years ago are up 90%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI), which is up 74%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 5.0% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 36% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 26% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 20% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.84.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 90% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

