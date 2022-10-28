Those who invested in OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) five years ago are up 122%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) share price has soared 122% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 1.1%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

OrthoPediatrics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years OrthoPediatrics saw its revenue grow at 17% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 17% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes OrthoPediatrics worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for OrthoPediatrics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, OrthoPediatrics shareholders did even worse, losing 39%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OrthoPediatrics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - OrthoPediatrics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

