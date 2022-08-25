Those who invested in Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) three years ago are up 307%

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PTX), which is 307% higher than three years ago. But it's down 5.4% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Prescient Therapeutics recorded just AU$1,889,336 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Prescient Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Prescient Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

Prescient Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$11m when it last reported (June 2022). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. Given the share price has increased by a solid 58% per year, over 3 years , it's fair to say investors remain excited about the future, despite the potential need for cash. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Prescient Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Prescient Therapeutics shareholders are down 15% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 28%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Prescient Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Prescient Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

