Those who invested in Probiotec (ASX:PBP) five years ago are up 200%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 158% in five years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Probiotec

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Probiotec achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 35% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Probiotec's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Probiotec's TSR for the last 5 years was 200%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Probiotec shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 25% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Probiotec is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Probiotec is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio...

  • Insiders made the right call by buying S$1.2m Sanli Environmental Limited (Catalist:1E3) stock this year, currently sit on S$310k profit

    Insiders who bought Sanli Environmental Limited ( Catalist:1E3 ) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as...

  • How NH's mental health care system closed gaps but why a 'tremendous amount' remain

    New Hampshire’s mental health system is a work in progress, with troughs, bumps and peaks, many encountered in the past three years.

  • Patriots face longest Super Bowl odds of the Belichick era

    Bill Belichick became the coach of the Patriots in 2000. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls on his watch. This year, Patriots have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl of any of the 24 years that Belichick has been the coach. As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are 70-1 [more]

  • Owning 45% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF),

    Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Steadfast Group's stock price might be vulnerable to...

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Parts of Twitter’s proprietary source code were published online until last week, the company revealed in a California court filing Friday.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateInvestors Brace for Another Week of Volatility as Mad March EndsThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’

  • Hedge Funds Wrong Footed by Bearish Yen Bets as Havens Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds boosted their bearish bets on the yen to a nine-month high last week, just as the traditional haven regained buyers amid the global banking crisis.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateInvestors Brace for Another Week of Volatility as Mad March EndsLeveraged funds increased net-sh

  • Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery

    The dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week peak as investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to rein in worries over the global banking system. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was up 0.078% at 103.060, having gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank sliding nearly 9%. Global banking stocks have been battered through the month in the wake of the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse last week, with authorities stepping in to ease investors nerves.

  • China's industrial profits slump deepens on soft demand, high costs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The slump in Chinese industrial firms' profits deepened in the first two months of 2023, weighed by lacklustre demand and stubbornly high costs as the world's second-largest economy struggled to fully shake the long-term effects of COVID. The sharp 22.9% contraction followed a 4.0% fall in industrial profits for the whole of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, pointing to a downbeat start to the year for factories at large. NBS statistician Sun Xiao attributed the decline to still soft demand despite an uptick in industrial output, according to a statement on the bureau's website.

  • White House urges compromise amid protests, judicial reform clash in Israel

    The Biden administration expressed deep concern after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired an opponent of his judicial reforms, sparking protests.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Want $300 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $8,700 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These phenomenal income stocks, with an average yield of 13.86%, can put $300 in your pocket every three months with an initial investment of $8,700.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • Can You Trust This Stock's Eye-Popping 16% Dividend Yield?

    Healthcare REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) pays a massive dividend that yields almost 16% at the stock's current share price. Medical Properties Trust's massive yield reflects the risk the market sees in the stock. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a company that acquires and rents real estate, sharing most of its taxable income with shareholders as dividends.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect...